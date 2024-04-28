Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $208.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $181.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

