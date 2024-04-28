e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $218,625.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.86. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.