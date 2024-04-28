Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW opened at $7.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,457,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

