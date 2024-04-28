Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETW opened at $7.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
