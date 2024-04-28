Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.32 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $437.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 49.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

