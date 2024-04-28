eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFTRW opened at $0.03 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
