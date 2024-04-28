ELIS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $519.07 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $519.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04850201 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $174,099.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.