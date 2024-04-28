Energi Price Down 3.1% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $750,069.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,094,641 coins and its circulating supply is 76,094,396 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.