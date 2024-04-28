Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

