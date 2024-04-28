Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Energy Focus stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
About Energy Focus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.