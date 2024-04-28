Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ennis Stock Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ennis by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 470.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 123.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.