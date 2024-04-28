Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

