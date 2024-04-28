Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

ENTG opened at $132.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. Entegris has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

