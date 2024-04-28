Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 11.2% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.80 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

