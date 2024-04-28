Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

