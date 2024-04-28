Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $150.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $250.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

