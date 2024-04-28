European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERE.UN)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.36. 145,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,495. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

