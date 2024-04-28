Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.81

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $34.80. Euroseas shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 17,146 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.24). Euroseas had a net margin of 60.50% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Further Reading

