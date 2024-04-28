Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Exponent were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $15.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.21. 997,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,354. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

