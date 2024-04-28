Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on June 10th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

