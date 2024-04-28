FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Up 164.7% in April

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $14.93 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.