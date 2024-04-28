Fidelity Special Values (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

FSV opened at GBX 295 ($3.64) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 296.13 ($3.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.73. The company has a market capitalization of £956.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,735.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Special Values

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,793.48). Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Special Values

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.