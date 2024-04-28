Fidelity Special Values (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

FSV opened at GBX 295 ($3.64) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 296.13 ($3.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.73. The company has a market capitalization of £956.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,735.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Special Values

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,793.48). Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.