Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the March 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Finning International Stock Up 2.3 %

Finning International stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 20,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Finning International has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

