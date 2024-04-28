First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,230,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

