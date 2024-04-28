First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INBKZ opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

