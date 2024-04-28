First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,873,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
