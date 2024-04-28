First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,873,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

