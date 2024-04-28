First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.74

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.74 and traded as high as $29.72. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 108,057 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

