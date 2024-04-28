First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.72. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 33,457 shares changing hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

