First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 114,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.14 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

