First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 1.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

