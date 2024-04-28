Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NYSE FI opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fiserv by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

