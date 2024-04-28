Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.52

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.52 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 85.10 ($1.05). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.09), with a volume of 567,507 shares trading hands.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.54. The stock has a market cap of £523.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,933.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Foresight Solar Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.10 ($12,371.67). Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

