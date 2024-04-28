Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

FORD opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

