Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.14 and traded as high as C$14.51. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 336,560 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRU. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.14.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

