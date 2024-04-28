Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.46. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 22,014 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $135.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.