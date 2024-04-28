FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FCN traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.36. 388,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

