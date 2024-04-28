Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 404 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Danaher by 27.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,343,000 after acquiring an additional 642,759 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

