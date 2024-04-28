Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Linde by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $443.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.06 and a 200 day moving average of $421.04. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.79.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

