Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eos Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

