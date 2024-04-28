Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

