Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $251.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.