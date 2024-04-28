Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $733.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $380.77 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

