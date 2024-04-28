Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 297 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after buying an additional 838,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

