Gala (GALA) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $104.08 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 32,377,697,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,939,274,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

