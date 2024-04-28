GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on June 30th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65.

Insider Activity at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.