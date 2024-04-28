General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

GD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $284.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,567. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

