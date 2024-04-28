General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $298.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

