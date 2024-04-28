GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 202,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 304,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.98.

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.