Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.