Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

GNTX stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

