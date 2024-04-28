Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.87.

GILD stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

