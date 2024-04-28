Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.87. 2,059,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

